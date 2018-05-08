Man sets himself on fire after Sask. police chase

A man suffered minor injuries after setting himself on fire while police were trying to arrest him on the weekend.

Warman RCMP picked up the vehicle late Saturday night as it was driven erratically out of Saskatoon on Highway 16 at a high speed.

Officers unsuccessfully tried to stop the vehicle – which was later found to be stolen – with spike belts.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police Taser man assaulting officers

The vehicle ended up in a farmyard north of Langham where the driver tried to steal gas.

He then rammed a RCMP cruiser and fled the yard with police giving chase.

The vehicle eventually became stuck in a field. Police said the man got out of the vehicle, doused himself and the vehicle in gas, and set himself on fire.

Officers immediately used a fire extinguisher on the man, who suffered minor injuries.

READ MORE: 3 injured in Sutherland neighbourhood shooting

The vehicle was destroyed.

Terrance Albert Morin, 36, is charged with failing to stop for police, assault on a peace officer, arson, theft, and breach of conditions.

He is scheduled to be back in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday morning.