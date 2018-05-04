Man in custody after ‘violent domestic dispute’: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police have a man in custody after what they are calling a “violent domestic dispute” in the Silverwood Heights neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the home just after 4:15 p.m. after someone heard a woman screaming and appeared in distress. There is no word on her condition.

A man took off before police arrived and the air support unit (ASU) was able to track the vehicle as he drove north on Wanuskewin Road.

Police said he briefly pulled over for officers then got back into his vehicle and sped off, driving erratically and at high speeds out of the city.

Officers did not chase him due to public safety concerns.

The man eventually lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a ditch.

Ground units were directed to his location by ASU members where he was arrested.

The 37-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with assault, forcible entry, unlawful confinement, and evading police along with weapons-related charges.

He was scheduled to appear Friday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.