Man treated for suspected gunshot wounds at Yorkton, Sask. medical facility

Police are investigating after a man showed up at a medical facility in Yorkton, Sask., suffering from suspected gunshot wounds.
The 24-year-old man showed up at the facility around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
When officials arrived at the medical facility, they were able to determine that an altercation took place at a business on Highway 9, south of Yorkton.
The Yorkton Municipal RCMP, RCMP Major Crime Unit South, the General Investigation Section (GIS) and the Forensic Identification Section (FIS) are investigating.
Police say there is no additional information available.
