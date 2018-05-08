Police ask for help in investigation of attempted robbery at Regina business

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is requesting the public’s help in an attempted robbery investigation after a woman tried to rob a Regina business on Monday night.

On May 7, at about 11:17 p.m., police were sent to a business in the 1700 block of Dewdney Avenue East after receiving information through a phone call indicating a woman had attempted to rob the business.

READ MORE: Regina Police warn public of high risk sex offender living in Heritage neighbourhood

Police said they have limited details to describe the suspect this early in the investigation. They confirmed no one was physically hurt in the attempted robbery.

When the police arrived at the business, they conducted an area check, but police believe the suspect had fled on foot.

READ MORE: Regina women charged in stolen vehicle incident

At this time, the police are gathering any available information that may help them identify the suspect, or indicate her direction of travel from the business.

The RPS is asking anyone who may have information to call the RPS at 306-777-6500.