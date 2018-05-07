3 injured in Sutherland neightbourhood shooting
Three people were taken to hospital after an early morning shooting in the Sutherland neighbourhood.
Saskatoon police said the shooting happened just after midnight Monday in the 300-block of Central Avenue.
READ MORE: Murder charges laid in 2017 Saskatoon death
Officers arrived to find two injured people. A third person had already been taken to hospital.
There is no word on their current conditions but a police spokesperson said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Members of both the major crime and targeted enforcement units continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.