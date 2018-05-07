3 injured in Sutherland neightbourhood shooting

Three people were taken to hospital after an early morning shooting in the Sutherland neighbourhood.

Saskatoon police said the shooting happened just after midnight Monday in the 300-block of Central Avenue.

Officers arrived to find two injured people. A third person had already been taken to hospital.

There is no word on their current conditions but a police spokesperson said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Members of both the major crime and targeted enforcement units continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.