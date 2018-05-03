Canada
122 guns turned into Saskatoon police during amnesty program

Saskatoon police said 122 guns were turned into them during a province-wide amnesty program.

Guns handed over included rifles, shotguns and some prohibited weapons.

More than 500 rounds of ammunition were also turned in.

The amnesty program – launched by the Saskatchewan Association of Police Chiefs – ran from March 29 to April 27.

Police were seeking guns from owners who no longer wanted them.

A two-week campaign last year by Regina police resulted in 157 guns being turned over.

Firearm-related crime has been increasing in Saskatchewan since 2013, and the province has some of the highest rates of adult and youth accused of firearm-related offences.

-With files from The Canadian Press

