Indecent act at Ontario school leads police to 14 debit and credit cards

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A Barrie man is facing charges after police allege he committed an indecent act in a schoolyard as parents were arriving with their children Thursday morning.

Barrie officers responding to the incident later found the suspect carrying 14 cards that were not in his name, according to a news release.

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Police were called to a school on Cloughley Drive at about 7:40 a.m. on June 11 after witnesses reported seeing a man commit an indecent act in the schoolyard.

Investigators said parents were arriving at the school with their children at the time.

Officers located the suspect a short distance away and took him into custody.

During the investigation, police said they discovered the man was in possession of 14 debit and credit cards belonging to other people.

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A 28-year-old Barrie man has been charged with committing an indecent act in a public place and breaching a recognizance.