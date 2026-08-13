Toronto police officer shot during downtown e-bike robbery

A Toronto police officer was shot early Thursday morning while responding to calls for an e-bike robbery.
Police said on X the call occurred around 3:21 a.m. near Bloor and Sherbourne streets.
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Officers were responding to reports of a stolen e-bike and found the suspect, who reportedly shot at an officer, police said.
They were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
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