Toronto police officer shot during downtown e-bike robbery

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Toronto police officer was shot early Thursday morning while responding to calls for an e-bike robbery.

Police said on X the call occurred around 3:21 a.m. near Bloor and Sherbourne streets.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers were responding to reports of a stolen e-bike and found the suspect, who reportedly shot at an officer, police said.

They were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.