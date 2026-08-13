Métis Nation of Saskatchewan mourns death of former leader Louis Gardiner

Send this page to someone via email

The Métis Nation of Saskatchewan says one of its former leaders died over the weekend.

A social media post says Louis Gardiner served as a provincial treasurer, Northern Region 3 regional representative and local president for the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan.

It says he was also a survivor of a boarding school for Métis and First Nations children.

The Île-à-la-Crosse Boarding School, northwest of Saskatoon, operated from the 1820s until it burned down in the 1970s.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Survivors said they were banned from speaking their language and were frequently beaten if they did, resulting in the loss of their culture and identity.

Gardiner said last year that he was not allowed to use his name and was instead called by a number — something he equated to life in prison.

Story continues below advertisement

“Louis will be remembered for his kindness, integrity, determination and lifelong service to the Métis Nation,” the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan said in the post.

“His contributions helped advance justice for survivors and strengthened our Nation for future generations. He will be deeply missed.”

Saskatchewan announced last year it would pay $40 million to former students of the boarding school and their families.

The federal government earlier reached a $27-million agreement in principle for survivors of the school, and promised a fund of $10 million for projects to help with healing, education, language and culture.