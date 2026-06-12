Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Supreme Court rules N.B. lieutenant-governor must be bilingual

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2026 10:15 am
1 min read
Morning sunlight hits the Supreme Court of Canada as the court hears appeals regarding Quebec’s secularism law, Bill 21, in Ottawa on Thursday, March 26, 2026. View image in full screen
Morning sunlight hits the Supreme Court of Canada as the court hears appeals regarding Quebec’s secularism law, Bill 21, in Ottawa on Thursday, March 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that the lieutenant-governor of New Brunswick must be able to perform their functions in both official languages.

In a 6-3 decision, the court says appointing a lieutenant-governor who can’t communicate in both official languages violates the section of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms stating that English and French have equal status in New Brunswick.

The ruling rejects a Court of Appeal decision that had said while it is desirable for the province’s lieutenant-governor to be bilingual, the Constitution doesn’t impose such a requirement.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice Richard Wagner says the equality of English and French in New Brunswick must be reflected in the lieutenant-governor’s personal ability to speak and to represent the institution in each official language.

The Acadian Society of New Brunswick had challenged the appointment of Brenda Murphy as lieutenant-governor in 2019 by then-prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Story continues below advertisement

The society had argued Murphy’s nomination violated the right to communicate with and receive services from the government in either official language.

Click to play video: 'Appeal of New Brunswick court decision finding language rights violation can’t ruled out'
Appeal of New Brunswick court decision finding language rights violation can’t ruled out

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices