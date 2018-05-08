Saskatoon police Taser man assaulting officers

Saskatoon police said officers who were assaulted by a man during an arrest had to use a Taser to subdue him.

Officers were trying to arrest the man on outstanding warrants just after 7 p.m. CT in the 100-block of Avenue O South when he allegedly became extremely violent.

Police said he started punching and kicking the officers and they used a Taser to stop the assault.

He was then taken into custody.

The 27-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with assaulting two police officers.

One officer was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries and later released.

The use of the Taser will be reviewed in accordance with Saskatoon Police Service policy.