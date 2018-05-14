Man found with gunshot wound to leg in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood
A A
Saskatoon police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Monday.
Officers are currently in the 2100-block of 20th Street West.
READ MORE: Saskatoon stand-off ends peacefully
The initial report came in as an unknown problem at roughly 3:45 p.m. CT. When they arrived, police found the injured man in a backyard.
Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area.
Check back for updates…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.