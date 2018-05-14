Crime
May 14, 2018
Updated: May 14, 2018 7:02 pm

Man found with gunshot wound to leg in Saskatoon's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood

Saskatoon police found a man in a backyard suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Saskatoon police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Monday.

Officers are currently in the 2100-block of 20th Street West.

The initial report came in as an unknown problem at roughly 3:45 p.m. CT. When they arrived, police found the injured man in a backyard.

Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area.

