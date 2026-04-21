Ford says it wasn’t a mistake to buy jet, citing ‘terrifying’ flights up north

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Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he’s been “inundated” by calls from people telling him to “keep the damn plane,” as the government looks to urgently sell the $28.9 million jet it quietly acquired last week.

The premier’s office confirmed Friday it had taken possession of a second-hand Bombardier Challenger 650 to transport Ford across the country and into the United States.

Two days after the purchase became public, the province then announced it would sell the aircraft — nicknamed the “gravy plane”— in the face of massive outrage.

On Tuesday, however, Ford said he only regretted how he had communicated the plan, repeatedly outlining why he needed a plane and how it could have been used by other ministers or government agencies.

“I should have went out there, put the case forward to the people, and I didn’t,” the premier mused at Queen’s Park. “I should have done it quicker; I’ll take responsibility.”

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Ford said it wasn’t a mistake to buy the plane he is now looking to sell, suggesting the media had inaccurately framed it as his own private jet.

“I’m not complaining,” he insisted.

“The purpose of my plane was not my private plane. And I understand it just gets more clicks, but it just wasn’t accurate. I’ll take responsibility, I won’t blame you, folks.”

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During a 30-minute appearance, he insisted that the plane was still necessary.

“Honestly, folks, it’s a no-brainer,” he argued. “It’s kind of embarrassing (for) a province our size.”

Reflecting on whether he was right to now look to sell on the jet, Ford complained about the delays he has experienced flying commercial and the stress of taking smaller planes to northern Ontario.

“When you’re up north and the storm’s hitting and (you’re in a) little single prop (plane), you can sit there and put your arm on the other side and touch the plane, and you’re bouncing up and down,” he said, pointing out some of the planes don’t have bathrooms.

“I’m praying to God that we land; it’s terrifying. I just got to tell you.”

The premier also recounted an incident on a commercial flight where he said someone “got into the rocket fuel” and started “calling me names at 30,000 feet in the air.”

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Critics immediately jumped on the comments, saying Ford was throwing himself a “pity party” and didn’t need his own plane.

“I think the premier needs to put his big boy pants on. Are you kidding me? If he doesn’t want to fly, fine, drive,” said Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles.

“Give me a break. That is not an excuse to get a luxury, private jet and pay $30 million of taxpayer money. If he has a problem or an issue with flying, he can get some help for that.”

The premier confirmed the jet purchase had gone to cabinet for approval, saying nobody had raised an objection.

His office confirmed it had taken possession of the jet last week, that no modifications had been made to it since then and that it was originally scheduled to take flight.

Ontario Liberal interim leader John Fraser suggested Ford was feeling sorry for himself.

“‘You’re all so hard on me, I’m only human, I make mistakes,’” he said the premier was telling people. “He’s made a lot of mistakes and I’m tired of this and Ontarians are tired of this schtick.”

Ford said he was “confident” the government would be able to recoup the full $28.9 million it spent on the jet as it tries to resell it. He didn’t say what would happen if it posted a loss.

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Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said Ford should repay the difference if Ontario makes a loss when the Challenger is sold.

“I think the premier should pay for it,” he said, pointing out how much leverage a potential buyer would have given the government is “pretty desperate to sell.”