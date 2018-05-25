7 sawed-off firearms seized at Saskatoon home, man facing 24 charges

Saskatoon police said a man is facing two dozen gun charges after a search of a home in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

Members of the guns and gangs and the tactical support units executed the search at around 4 p.m. CT on Thursday in the 1600-block of 19th Street West.

Officers seized seven sawed-off firearms and seven pellet guns, as well as ammunition.

Several people were inside the home at the time, including a 24-year-old Saskatoon man who was arrested.

He is facing 24 firearm-related charges and is expected to be seen by a judge on Friday evening. Police said further charges are pending.

Police also arrested a 32-year-old woman who was unlawfully at large and a 17-year-old boy who was wanted for breaching court conditions.