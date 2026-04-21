Carney reveals new advisory council for Canada-U.S. trade

Prime Minister Mark Carney has revealed who will be on the newly created advisory committee on Canada-U.S. Economic Relations — and the list includes top industry voices on tariff-hit sectors as well as multiple prominent former Conservative MPs.
“The committee will serve as a forum for expertise and strategy on all aspects of the Canada-U.S. economic relationship,” the press release reads.
The council is to be led by Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc, and will include:
- Jean Simard, president and CEO of the Aluminum Association of Canada
- Candace Laing, president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce
- Darryl White, CEO of the Bank of Montreal
- Lisa Raitt, former Conservative MP
- Tracy Robinson, president and CEO of the Canadian National Railway
- Flavio Volpe, president of Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association
- Ron Bedard, president and CEO of steel producer ArcelorMittal Dofasco
- Ken Seitz, president and CEO at Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien
- Dennis Darby, president and CEO of the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters
- Lana Payne, Unifor’s national president
- François Poirier, president and CEO of TC Energy Corporation
- Émile Cordeau, CEO of Agropur, the largest dairy cooperative in Canada
- Luc Thériault, Bloc Québécois MP
- Magali Picard, president of the Québec Federation of Labour
- Jonathan Price, CEO of mining company Teck Resources Ltd.
- Susan Yurkovich, president and CEO of lumber and pulp company Canfor
- Michael Harvey, B.C.’s privacy commissioner
- Tabatha Bull, president and CEO of Canadian Council for Indigenous Business
- Cameron Bailey, CEO of Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)
- Valérie Beaudoin, associate researcher at the Observatory on the United States
- Erin O’Toole, former Conservative Party leader
- Jean Charest, former Québec premier
- P.J. Akeeagok, former Nunavut premier
- Ralph Goodale, Canada’s former high commissioner to the U.K. and former federal public safety minister
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United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has said it’s unlikely the U.S. will resolve all its trade issues with Canada and Mexico before the July 1 deadline to renegotiate the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).
Greer also told Fox Business in mid-March that Canada was behind Mexico on trade discussions.
The council is set to hold their first meeting on April 27, 2026.
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