Carney reveals new advisory council for Canada-U.S. trade

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Prime Minister Mark Carney has revealed who will be on the newly created advisory committee on Canada-U.S. Economic Relations — and the list includes top industry voices on tariff-hit sectors as well as multiple prominent former Conservative MPs.

“The committee will serve as a forum for expertise and strategy on all aspects of the Canada-U.S. economic relationship,” the press release reads.

The council is to be led by Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc, and will include:

Jean Simard, president and CEO of the Aluminum Association of Canada

Candace Laing, president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce

Darryl White, CEO of the Bank of Montreal

Lisa Raitt, former Conservative MP

Tracy Robinson, president and CEO of the Canadian National Railway

Flavio Volpe, president of Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association

Ron Bedard, president and CEO of steel producer ArcelorMittal Dofasco

Ken Seitz, president and CEO at Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien

Dennis Darby, president and CEO of the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

Lana Payne, Unifor’s national president

François Poirier, president and CEO of TC Energy Corporation

Émile Cordeau, CEO of Agropur, the largest dairy cooperative in Canada

Luc Thériault, Bloc Québécois MP

Magali Picard, president of the Québec Federation of Labour

Jonathan Price, CEO of mining company Teck Resources Ltd.

Susan Yurkovich, president and CEO of lumber and pulp company Canfor

Michael Harvey, B.C.’s privacy commissioner

Tabatha Bull, president and CEO of Canadian Council for Indigenous Business

Cameron Bailey, CEO of Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

Valérie Beaudoin, associate researcher at the Observatory on the United States

Erin O’Toole, former Conservative Party leader

Jean Charest, former Québec premier

P.J. Akeeagok, former Nunavut premier

Ralph Goodale, Canada’s former high commissioner to the U.K. and former federal public safety minister

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United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has said it’s unlikely the U.S. will resolve all its trade issues with Canada and Mexico before the July 1 deadline to renegotiate the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

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Greer also told Fox Business in mid-March that Canada was behind Mexico on trade discussions.

The council is set to hold their first meeting on April 27, 2026.