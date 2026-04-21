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4 comments

  1. Windsor Spitfire
    April 21, 2026 at 10:47 am

    @ Spank: Brock and Tecumseh beat an American force four times their size at that “battle.” A good read.

  2. Jim Beam
    April 21, 2026 at 10:45 am

    @anonymous: I don’t get it. You drunk in the a.m. again?

  3. Spank Yank Doodles
    April 21, 2026 at 10:44 am

    Cool.
    The PM has a statuette of General Isaac Brock on his desk.
    Google “the Battle of Detroit” to see why it isn’t mentioned in the States.

  4. Anonymous
    April 21, 2026 at 10:32 am

    I thought Mark Carney was the best man to deal with Trump hahahaha

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Canada

Carney reveals new advisory council for Canada-U.S. trade

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted April 21, 2026 10:12 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney says Canada must adapt as world grows ‘more dangerous and divided’'
Carney says Canada must adapt as world grows ‘more dangerous and divided’
Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada must address 'weaknesses' created by its close ties to the United States, warning the country can no longer rely on its largest trading partner. 'Many of our former strengths based on our close ties to America have become our weaknesses,' he said in a video posted to YouTube on Sunday.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney has revealed who will be on the newly created advisory committee on Canada-U.S. Economic Relations — and the list includes top industry voices on tariff-hit sectors as well as multiple prominent former Conservative MPs.

“The committee will serve as a forum for expertise and strategy on all aspects of the Canada-U.S. economic relationship,” the press release reads.

The council is to be led by Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc, and will include:

  • Jean Simard, president and CEO of the Aluminum Association of Canada
  • Candace Laing, president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce
  • Darryl White, CEO of the Bank of Montreal
  • Lisa Raitt, former Conservative MP
  • Tracy Robinson, president and CEO of the Canadian National Railway
  • Flavio Volpe, president of Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association
  • Ron Bedard, president and CEO of steel producer ArcelorMittal Dofasco
  • Ken Seitz, president and CEO at Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien
  • Dennis Darby, president and CEO of the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters
  • Lana Payne, Unifor’s national president
  • François Poirier, president and CEO of TC Energy Corporation
  • Émile Cordeau, CEO of Agropur, the largest dairy cooperative in Canada
  • Luc Thériault, Bloc Québécois MP
  • Magali Picard, president of the Québec Federation of Labour
  • Jonathan Price, CEO of mining company Teck Resources Ltd.
  • Susan Yurkovich, president and CEO of lumber and pulp company Canfor
  • Michael Harvey, B.C.’s privacy commissioner
  • Tabatha Bull, president and CEO of Canadian Council for Indigenous Business
  • Cameron Bailey, CEO of Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)
  • Valérie Beaudoin, associate researcher at the Observatory on the United States
  • Erin O’Toole, former Conservative Party leader
  • Jean Charest, former Québec premier
  • P.J. Akeeagok, former Nunavut premier
  • Ralph Goodale, Canada’s former high commissioner to the U.K. and former federal public safety minister
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United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has said it’s unlikely the U.S. will resolve all its trade issues with Canada and Mexico before the July 1 deadline to renegotiate the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

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Greer also told Fox Business in mid-March that Canada was behind Mexico on trade discussions.

The council is set to hold their first meeting on April 27, 2026.

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