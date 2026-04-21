Carney mourns ‘terrible’ killing of Canadian in Mexico shooting

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Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday expressed condolences to the family of the Canadian killed in a shooting in Mexico, while his foreign minister vowed she will “leave no stone unturned” in ensuring a fulsome investigation.

Mexican authorities are investigating after a man opened fire on visitors at the historic Teotihuacán pyramids, a popular tourist site outside Mexico City, on Monday before taking his own life. Thirteen people of various nationalities were injured, seven of whom — including a second Canadian — were struck by gunfire.

The name of the woman killed has not yet been released by authorities, but a list of the 13 injured patients in hospital released by Mexico’s security cabinet named the second Canadian as 29-year-old Delicia Li de Yong.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has promised an investigation and strengthened security around Mexican archaeological zones and main tourist destinations.

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“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the individual who was tragically killed,” Carney told reporters while heading into a cabinet meeting in Ottawa.

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“It’s a terrible circumstance. I very much appreciate President Sheinbaum’s personal attention to the matter, and we’re working with Mexican authorities on the situation. But it’s a sad day.”

1:39 Canadian killed in shooting at Mexico’s Teotihuacán pyramids

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said while heading into the meeting that she had spoken with her Mexican counterpart earlier Tuesday morning and he had committed to an investigation.

She said consular officials were assisting the remaining victims and were available to help all Canadians in Mexico.

“Of course, I express my own condolences to the family of the victim, and I will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Canadians are supported abroad, and that this investigation uncovers facts relating to the death, the murder of a Canadian citizen on Mexican soil,” she said.

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Anand would not say if the shooting would change Canada’s travel advice for Mexico, which was last updated March 31 and warns Canadians to exercise “a high degree” of caution “due to high levels of criminal activity and kidnapping.”

Although some parts of Mexico are under regional non-travel advisories due to violence and organized crime, Mexico state — where Teotihuacán is located — is not among them.

“At this time, we are examining all issues relating to the bilateral relationship, but of course, we are in very close contact with our Mexican counterparts,” Anand said.

“We know that it is a very difficult time for the families, and that’s really what we’re focused on.”

More to come…