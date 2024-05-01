Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 woman dead, another injured as homicide unit probes scene of Montreal fire

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2024 8:22 am
2 min read
Montreal police were on Tuesday at the scene of the city's ninth homicide of 2024. View image in full screen
Montreal police were on Tuesday at the scene of the city's ninth homicide of 2024. AGENCE QMI
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 42-year-old woman found unconscious in a residence where a fire broke out Tuesday evening in the Pointe-aux-Trembles district of Montreal was the victim of a homicide, police say.

Emergency services were called around 7 p.m. to an apartment located on Versailles Street, near Forsyth.

The woman was unconscious when she was found by first responders. Despite efforts to resuscitate her, she was declared dead at the scene, according to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The case was handed over to homicide investigators as “marks of violence,” possibly by a knife, were discovered on the victim’s body.

Police did not reveal the exact nature of these “marks of violence.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Another woman was found near the scene of the fire. She was injured “in the lower body,” but as of Wednesday morning, it was not yet known whether her injuries were related to the fire or another event.

Story continues below advertisement

She was taken to hospital in a state of shock but her life is not believed to be in danger. The relationship between the two women remains unknown.

Currently, the woman found near the scene is considered by police to be an “important witness,” but investigators are still trying to confirm her identity.

She will be met by police once her condition allows. She is not considered a suspect in this case, according to Brabant.

Trending Now

On Wednesday morning, a security perimeter was still in place near the home where the fire took place and a mobile command post was at the scene.

Investigators said they are trying to establish the sequence of events, as well as understand the causes of the fire.

In particular, they said they will go door to door with other tenants in the building, and contact the victim’s relatives to find out more about her.

The major crimes division of the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal is responsible for the investigation.

This is the ninth murder to occur this year on the island of Montreal.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices