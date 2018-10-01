Wanted man, 2 youth arrested after RCMP vehicle struck near North Battleford

Police arrested three people who were wanted for various criminal offences after a vehicle pursuit this past weekend.

A member of the Crime Reduction Team initially spotted one man wanted for serious firearms-related offences at around 8 p.m. CT on Sept. 29. He got into a vehicle and left a North Battleford, Sask., property.

RCMP said they attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle fled. The pursuit ended roughly 10 kilometres west of North Battleford on Highway 16 after the vehicle struck an RCMP vehicle.

The suspect vehicle became un-driveable and three occupants fled on foot. They were all quickly apprehended.

Police said a loaded handgun was found a short distance from where the arrests took place.

No injuries were reported.

Norman Bird, the 24-year-old driver of the suspect vehicle, is facing a total of 45 charges resulting from a number of police investigations. Those charges include aggravated assault, forcible confinement, discharging a firearm recklessly, evading police, and assaulting a police officer.

Two youth are also facing multiple charges. They cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All three were remanded for court in North Battleford on Oct. 1.

This investigation is still ongoing.