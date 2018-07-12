Thief threatens employee with knife in North Battleford: RCMP

Battlefords RCMP are attempting to identify a thief who allegedly threatened an employee with a knife in North Battleford, Sask.

The theft occurred Wednesday at a store on North Territorial Drive at around 12:30 p.m. CT.

Police said a man was seen stealing items and was confronted outside the business by an employee.

The man is alleged to have threatened the employee with a knife before fleeing on a bicycle.

No injuries were reported.

The man is described as Caucasian, in his 30s, slim, with a scruffy reddish-brown beard and balding brown hair. He was wearing an orange hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.