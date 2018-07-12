Crime
July 12, 2018 2:49 pm

Thief threatens employee with knife in North Battleford: RCMP

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

RCMP are attempting to identify a thief who allegedly threatened an employee with a knife in North Battleford, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
A A

Battlefords RCMP are attempting to identify a thief who allegedly threatened an employee with a knife in North Battleford, Sask.

The theft occurred Wednesday at a store on North Territorial Drive at around 12:30 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: Brazen ATM heist in Shellbrook, Sask. caught on video

Police said a man was seen stealing items and was confronted outside the business by an employee.

The man is alleged to have threatened the employee with a knife before fleeing on a bicycle.

No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: 10-year-old girl punched by woman in downtown Saskatoon

The man is described as Caucasian, in his 30s, slim, with a scruffy reddish-brown beard and balding brown hair. He was wearing an orange hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
assault with a weapon
Battlefords RCMP
Bike
Knife
North Battleford
North Battleford Saskatchewan
North Battleford Theft
North Territorial Drive
Sask RCMP
Surveillance Photo
Theft
Threaten Employee with Knife

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News