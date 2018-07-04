Crime
July 4, 2018 5:43 pm
Updated: July 4, 2018 5:50 pm

Woman with infant robbed in Saskatoon: police

Police say a 37-year-old man stole a woman’s wallet while she was with an infant in Saskatoon.

File / Global News
Saskatoon police say a woman was with an infant when she was robbed at a busy shopping centre.

Officers were called to the robbery in the 200-block of Confederation Drive at roughly 7:15 p.m. CT on July 3.

The woman told police a man had followed her out of a business to her vehicle and then threw an open can of liquor at her.

The man stole her wallet and keys before fleeing on a bicycle, according to police.

The woman and infant were not injured in the robbery.

A police dog unit located the 37-year-old man in the 10-block of Maxwell Crescent. He was taken into custody.

He is facing a charge of robbery.

Global News