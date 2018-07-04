Woman with infant robbed in Saskatoon: police

Saskatoon police say a woman was with an infant when she was robbed at a busy shopping centre.
Officers were called to the robbery in the 200-block of Confederation Drive at roughly 7:15 p.m. CT on July 3.
READ MORE: Brazen ATM heist in Shellbrook, Sask. caught on video
The woman told police a man had followed her out of a business to her vehicle and then threw an open can of liquor at her.
The man stole her wallet and keys before fleeing on a bicycle, according to police.
READ MORE: Man arrested after caught riding stolen bike on Saskatoon sidewalk
The woman and infant were not injured in the robbery.
A police dog unit located the 37-year-old man in the 10-block of Maxwell Crescent. He was taken into custody.
He is facing a charge of robbery.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.