Homeowner wrestles kitchen knife away from intruder: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say a homeowner wrestled a knife away from a woman who broke into a house in the Richmond Heights neighbourhood.

Officers were called to a break and enter in progress on Eddy Place shortly after 7:30 p.m. CT on June 30.

Police said the homeowners had just returned to find an unknown woman in their home damaging property.

They also attempted to hold the woman, but during an altercation, she grabbed a knife from the kitchen and threatened one of the complainants.

One homeowner was able to disarm and detain the 48-year-old woman until police arrived and then took her into custody.

No injuries were reported.

The woman faces charges of break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, assault with a weapon, obstruction of a police officer and breach of probation.