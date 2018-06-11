Cash, alcohol stolen in La Ronge, Sask. armed robbery

Two men believed to be responsible for an armed robbery at a La Ronge, Sask., business remain at large.

La Ronge RCMP were called to the business in the 900-block of La Ronge Avenue around 6 p.m. CT on June 9.

Police said two men with bandanas covering their faces and armed with a gun entered the business. They stole an undisclosed amount of money and multiple bottles of alcohol.

Both fled on foot and were last seen heading westbound on Hastings Street.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

La Ronge is about 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.