2 wanted men may be armed: Shellbrook RCMP

Shellbrook RCMP issued two arrest warrants Friday in relation to an armed robbery at a business earlier this year.

An undisclosed amount of money was stolen by two men armed with guns in Shellbrook, Sask., before midnight on April 27. They fled the scene in a car.

As a result of an investigation, police are now asking for the public’s help in locating Keith Stonechild and Matthew Lafond.

RCMP said they should not be approached and may be armed.

They are facing charges of robbery with a firearm, using a firearm while committing an indictable offence, careless use of a firearm, and two counts of pointing a firearm.

RCMP said both 29-year-old men are known to frequent the Mistawasis First Nation and Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, but it is not confirmed if they are at either location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shellbrook RCMP at 306-747-2606 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Shellbrook is approximately 125 kilometres north of Saskatoon.