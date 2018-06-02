Crime
June 2, 2018 3:11 pm
Updated: June 2, 2018 3:15 pm

2 wanted men may be armed: Shellbrook RCMP

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Shellbrook RCMP have issued arrest warrants for Keith Stonechild (left) and Matthew Lafond (right) in relation to an armed robbery.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
A A

Shellbrook RCMP issued two arrest warrants Friday in relation to an armed robbery at a business earlier this year.

An undisclosed amount of money was stolen by two men armed with guns in Shellbrook, Sask., before midnight on April 27. They fled the scene in a car.

READ MORE: 2 rural Sask. property theft suspects caught on camera


Story continues below

As a result of an investigation, police are now asking for the public’s help in locating Keith Stonechild and Matthew Lafond.

RCMP said they should not be approached and may be armed.

They are facing charges of robbery with a firearm, using a firearm while committing an indictable offence, careless use of a firearm, and two counts of pointing a firearm.

READ MORE: Prescription drugs stolen during break and enter in Shellbrook, Sask.

RCMP said both 29-year-old men are known to frequent the Mistawasis First Nation and Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, but it is not confirmed if they are at either location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shellbrook RCMP at 306-747-2606 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Shellbrook is approximately 125 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed Robbery
arrest warrants
Keith Stonechild
Matthew Lafond
May be Armed
Mistawasis First Nation
Muskeg Lake Cree Nation
Public Help
Sask RCMP
Shellbrook
Shellbrook RCMP
Shellbrook Saskatchewan
Wanted Men

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News