RCMP search for 2 men after break-in at Craven business

Lumsden RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people wanted in connection with a break-in at a business on Highway 20 in Craven, Sask.

On May 3, at approximately 1:20 a.m., two people pried open the front doors of the business. Police say cash and approximately $5,000 worth of cigarettes were stolen.

One of the individuals is described as being a heavy-set man dressed in white wearing a ski mask. The other is believed to be a man and was wearing dark clothes.

Lumsden RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 306-731-4270.