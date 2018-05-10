RCMP search for 2 men after break-in at Craven business
Lumsden RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people wanted in connection with a break-in at a business on Highway 20 in Craven, Sask.
READ MORE: RCMP search for suspects after oilfield office broken into north of Lloydminster
On May 3, at approximately 1:20 a.m., two people pried open the front doors of the business. Police say cash and approximately $5,000 worth of cigarettes were stolen.
READ MORE: Estevan RCMP locate stolen property in Benson; charges laid
One of the individuals is described as being a heavy-set man dressed in white wearing a ski mask. The other is believed to be a man and was wearing dark clothes.
Lumsden RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 306-731-4270.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.