2 charged in rural Sask. break and enter

Two people from the Big River First Nation are facing a number of charges after a break and enter on a rural property south of Debden, Sask.

A man told Big River RCMP he confronted at least two people on his property just after midnight on May 25, and at least two long-barrel rifles were stolen.

He then chased them when they fled in a black Dodge pickup truck, but told police he stopped after a number of shots were fired in his direction.

Several RCMP units began a monitored chase once the pickup was located. Police said the officers were unable to safely stop the vehicle and they lost contact with it.

It was located the following day near a home on the Big River First Nation.

Police said they seized the truck, which had been reported stolen, and a stolen long-barrel rifle in the home.

Two people were taken into custody.

Ryan Lachance, 22, and Erin Whitefish, 29, are charged with possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and failing to comply with a recognizance.

Lachance is also charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of ammunition while prohibited, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Both appeared Wednesday in Prince Albert provincial court.

Police said they continue to investigate.