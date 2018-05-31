Crime
May 31, 2018 8:20 am
Updated: May 31, 2018 8:29 am

2 rural Sask. property theft suspects caught on camera

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Suspects in a rural property theft near Shellbrook, Sask.

Shellbrook RCMP / Supplied
Shellbrook RCMP are searching for two people accused of multiple thefts from a rural property.

Police said the two suspects went to the property several times between the evening of May 24 and the following morning.

They are accused of stealing an unknown amount of gasoline, jerry cans and cheques.

The cheques were then used in the following days in Shellbrook.

A suspect in a rural property theft near Shellbrook, Sask.

Shellbrook RCMP / Supplied

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects in the video or who has information to contact Shellbrook RCMP at 306-747-2606 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

