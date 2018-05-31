2 rural Sask. property theft suspects caught on camera

Shellbrook RCMP are searching for two people accused of multiple thefts from a rural property.

Police said the two suspects went to the property several times between the evening of May 24 and the following morning.

They are accused of stealing an unknown amount of gasoline, jerry cans and cheques.

The cheques were then used in the following days in Shellbrook.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects in the video or who has information to contact Shellbrook RCMP at 306-747-2606 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.