May 30, 2018 1:27 pm

Woman and infant safe, man in custody after alleged kidnapping

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A person called Saskatoon RCMP Tuesday morning stating a woman was in the back seat of a vehicle screaming for help.

A woman who told police her life and that of her infant were in danger is safe and a man is charged with kidnapping after officers made a high-risk arrest outside of Saskatoon.

A person called Saskatoon RCMP just after 9:15 a.m. CT Tuesday stating a woman was in the back seat of a vehicle screaming for help.

The caller told police the vehicle was heading southbound on Clarence Avenue, south of the city and was able to give a description of the vehicle and driver.

Multiple police units immediately set up a perimeter in the area and started a grid search.

While the search was underway, the woman called Saskatoon police and said both her and her infants’ lives were in danger.

RCMP located the vehicle around a half hour after the initial call came in and made a high-risk arrest.

Both the woman and infant were uninjured.

A 27-year-old Saskatoon man has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, utter threats, breach of an undertaking and possession of a controlled substance.

He was scheduled to appear Wednesday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.

Police said they will not release his name to protect the identity of the victims.

