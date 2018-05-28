Canada
May 28, 2018 7:08 pm
Updated: May 28, 2018 7:16 pm

Missing woman not seen by family for several weeks: Prince Albert police

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Prince Albert police are asking for the public’s help in locating missing woman Jayleen Smith.

Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied
Jayleen Smith, 29, has been reported missing to Prince Albert police.

Family have not seen her for several weeks and are concerned to know her whereabouts. Police said on Monday her disappearance is unusual.

Smith is described as five-foot two, 115 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

