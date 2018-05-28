Missing woman not seen by family for several weeks: Prince Albert police

Jayleen Smith, 29, has been reported missing to Prince Albert police.

Family have not seen her for several weeks and are concerned to know her whereabouts. Police said on Monday her disappearance is unusual.

Smith is described as five-foot two, 115 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.