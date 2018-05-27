Saskatchewan RCMP asking for tips in relation to missing man’s death

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking the public for helpful information to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a missing man found in a burnt vehicle.

A vehicle fire was reported on May 10 and human remains were later found inside on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

The Saskatchewan coroner’s office confirmed the identity of the deceased as Brennan Ahenakew, 20, who was reported missing on Ahtahkakoop.

Investigators are trying to clarify Ahenakew’s activities and identify those who had contact with him on the morning he died.

Specifically, RCMP want to know who had contact with him or saw his two-door grey 2002 Pontiac Grand Am on the First Nation between 11 p.m. on May 9 and 6:30 a.m. on May 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shellbrook RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The office of the chief coroner is also investigating.

Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation is approximately 135 kilometres north of Saskatoon.