Canada
May 23, 2018 12:36 pm
Updated: May 23, 2018 12:38 pm

Body of missing 84-year-old man found in northeastern New Brunswick

By Clara Nishida Global News

Police are investigating after the body of an 84-year-old man was found in northeastern New Brunswick.

Jeremy Desrochers / Global News file
Police say the body of a missing 84-year-old man from northeastern New Brunswick was found on Tuesday.

Northeast District RCMP say the man from Landry-Office, N.B., had been missing for four days.

Police say his body was discovered by a passerby in a wooded area along Chemin Mallais, near Duguayville.

Police says they are continuing to work to determine what caused his death, but violent crime is not suspected.

