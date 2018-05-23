Body of missing 84-year-old man found in northeastern New Brunswick

Police say the body of a missing 84-year-old man from northeastern New Brunswick was found on Tuesday.

Northeast District RCMP say the man from Landry-Office, N.B., had been missing for four days.

Police say his body was discovered by a passerby in a wooded area along Chemin Mallais, near Duguayville.

Police says they are continuing to work to determine what caused his death, but violent crime is not suspected.