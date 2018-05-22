Canada
May 22, 2018

Foul play not suspected after body found in Lahave River: N.S. RCMP

By Online Producer  Global News

Police are investigating after a woman's body was discovered in the Lahave River Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the Lahave River Tuesday morning.

Lunenburg District RCMP say shortly after 8 a.m., officers responded to a call that a citizen had found the body of a deceased female along the river’s banks.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, but police do not believe foul play was a factor.

The woman’s identity has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Hwy 3 in Dayspring was shut down as a result on Tuesday morning, but has since reopened.

