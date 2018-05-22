High risk offender to be released in Windsor, N.S. area

Nova Scotia RCMP are advising residents about the release of a high-risk offender in the Windsor area.

Eddie Matthew Henshaw, 45, is being released from New Brunswick’s Dorchester Penitentiary on Wednesday after finishing his sentence for sexual offences. The notification to the public is in accordance with the Nova Scotia Release of High Risk Offender Information Protocol.

According to RCMP, Henshaw’s criminal history dates back to 1993 and includes convictions for assault causing bodily harm, assault and sexual assault.

He is described as white, 180 lbs and has brown eyes and brown hair.

He will be required to follow strict conditions for two years. These include not possessing certain types of weapons and not consuming alcohol or non-prescription drugs. Henshaw is also forbidden from communicating with his victims or contacting children under the age of 16. He must stay 100 metres away from public parks, schools or anywhere children under 16 can reasonably be expected to be.

“This information is provided to alert members of the public of his presence in our community so they may take suitable precautionary measures,” RCMP said in a release.