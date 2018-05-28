2 boys arrested after break-in, assault and robbery at Canora home

Two boys have been arrested after breaking into a home in Canora, Sask., and allegedly assaulting a woman with a baseball bat and stealing medication.

Just before midnight on May 24, the Canora RCMP responded to a call of a break and enter, robbery and assault at a home in Canora, Sask. after five suspects allegedly forced their way into the home wearing face masks and carrying baseball bats.

Two women were inside the home and one was struck on the leg with a baseball bat while trying to phone the police. She was treated by EMS on scene for minor injuries.

Police said the five suspects stole a small amount of medication and then left the residence shortly after members arrived.

Police executed a search warrant on May 25 at a residence in Canora which is where they recovered evidence related to the crime, subsequently charging two young men of robbery with an offensive weapon, breaking and enter and commit an indictable offence and disguised with intent to commit and offence.

The Canora Detachment, Kamsack Detachment, Yorkton Forensic Identification Section, Police Dog Services and the Yorkton General Investigation Section were all involved in the investigation.

Due to the age of the two boys, police will not be releasing their names. They made their first court appearance on May 28.