‘Why aren’t we doing more?’ White Rock on edge with killer on the loose

The community of White Rock, B.C., remains on edge as the hunt continues for a killer at large.

The seaside community’s beach promenade was the scene of two stabbings this week, one of them fatal. Police have released a similar suspect description in both cases and are investigating if the incidents are connected.

“It’s very alarming, it is very scary. I have friends down there who are scared to even go out anymore,” said Punam, a relative of Jadinder Singh who survived the first stabbing.

Global News is not identifying her out of safety concerns.

“That’s the place we all used to take our kids and would leave them to play around on the beach. I don’t think we would be able to do that anytime, at least not anytime soon.”

Singh, a newcomer to Canada, was stabbed in the neck while sitting on the promenade with his wife around 9 p.m. on Sunday. He was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

On Monday, around 9:15 p.m., Kulwinder Sohi was fatally stabbed in the back and the heart while enjoying the beach view with a friend, according to his younger brother.

RCMP have stepped up patrols in the area, and the province’s public safety minister said Thursday that catching the killer is a top priority.

“It’s very, very concerning. I can tell you police are throwing a significant amount of resources at this, they are confident they will catch the individual,” Mike Farnworth said.

“I have spoken with the deputy commissioner on this, and he is confident as well they will catch the individual. And when they do, I expect them to be charged, prosecuted, and given the nature of the crime being murder and assault, go to jail for a long time.”

Despite those assurances, locals say the fear in the neighbourhood is palpable.

Gus Rachid, owner of Five Kitchen and Oyster Bar, said business has bottomed out since the initial stabbing.

“People in general not coming to the beach, trying to stay away until things are solved … we’ve started to cut some staff hours and shifts, and this is all we can do right now until they catch the criminals,” he said.

“I would say since Sunday to now we have about a 30-per cent drop in business. Yesterday I would imagine was one of the slowest days I ever encountered this year.”

Rachid said the restaurant has been taking extra steps to ensure staff are never alone and always get home safe.

Punam, meanwhile, said Singh and his wife have not been doing well since the Sunday attack, and have started talking about returning to India.

“They are traumatized, both of them. Not doing good at all. The wife had a mental breakdown this morning, she cried and cried, thinking this could have been very well him,” she said.

“It’s very hard explaining to them that this is the country we are so proud of, and we think of as a very safe country and a very safe city and a very safe province,” she added.

“Where is the RCMP, where is the government, where is this person? Why aren’t we doing more to capture this person?”

Singh received at least 25 stitches for the deep gash in his neck, and remains in pain, she said.

The Ministry of Health confirmed Thursday that Singh was covered by MSP and would not be financially on the hook for covering his medical costs.

A GoFundMe campaign for Sohi has raised nearly $50,000 so far, while a GoFundMe campaign for Singh has raised more than $10,000.

The suspect in the attacks is described as a Black male who is five-feet-11-inches and was last seen wearing a hat and a grey hoodie with the hood up over the hat.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage from the area around the time of either attack is asked to contact the IHIT infoline at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.