3 arrested after drugs, pills, ammo seized at Peterborough residences

Three people face drug trafficking charges following the raids of residences in Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday.
The Peterborough Police Service says as part of an ongoing investigation, officers — including the emergency response team and drug unit — executed search warrants at residences on Stewart and McDonnel streets.
Police say investigators were at each scene for around an hour and seized the following:
- 125 grams of cocaine
- 66 grams of crystal meth
- 10 grams of fentanyl
- 5,000 Dilaudid pills
- 750 hydromorphone pills
- ammunition and loaded magazines
- approximately $4,500 in cash
Two men, one from Jamaica, age 28, and one from Peterborough, age 40, and a 54-year-old woman from Toronto were each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine).
The Jamaican was also handed another drug possession for trafficking charge for Dilaudid.
He and the woman were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.
The Peterborough man faces three additional drug possession for trafficking charges for crystal meth, Dilaudid and hydromorphone. He was also charged with proceeds of crime under $5,000.
He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court on May 21.
