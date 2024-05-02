Peterborough police locate firearm in housing unit takeover

Police say a search of a residence led to the seizure of a firearm and drugs following a housing unit takeover in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday evening.
The Peterborough Police Service says during a well-being check at an apartment unit on Fairbairn Street, a man exited with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The 24-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont., was taken to hospital, police said.
A standoff ensued with several others still inside the residence. Police say it eventually ended with the arrest of a man from St. Catharines, Ont., and two youths from Durham Region.
Police say a search warrant was executed at the residence on Wednesday. During the three hours of searching, investigators located and seized a firearm, several types of drugs and a quantity of cash.
Police say they are not looking for any other suspects.
Comments