Peterborough police locate firearm in housing unit takeover

Police say a search of a residence led to the seizure of a firearm and drugs following a housing unit takeover in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

The Peterborough Police Service says during a well-being check at an apartment unit on Fairbairn Street, a man exited with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The 24-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont., was taken to hospital, police said.

A standoff ensued with several others still inside the residence. Police say it eventually ended with the arrest of a man from St. Catharines, Ont., and two youths from Durham Region.

Police say a search warrant was executed at the residence on Wednesday. During the three hours of searching, investigators located and seized a firearm, several types of drugs and a quantity of cash.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects.