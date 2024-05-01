Gunshot victim found in what police call a housing unit takeover in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Three people face charges following a shooting in what police are calling a housing unit takeover in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

Around 7 p.m. the Peterborough Police Service say officers were conducting a wellbeing check at an apartment unit at a complex on Fairbairn Street near Parkview Drive. The 36-unit building is owned by the Peterborough Housing Corporation.

Police say that after they knocked on a door, a 24-year-old man came out of an apartment with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was treated by paramedics and later taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre

UPDATE 10:18PM Tuesday, April 30,2024 ONGOING INCIDENT & INVESTIGATION:

The area of Fairbairn St between Highland and Raymond has been reopened. Residents are no longer asked to stay inside. There will continue to be police presence in the area as the investigation…

Police say they later called up the emergency response team, K9 unit and remotely piloted aircraft system after learning there were more people in the residence.

Area residents were advised to stay in their homes or avoid the area.

Around 10:30 p.m., police reopened the road and lifted the residence order.

Police say they seized 28.5 grams of fentanyl and some cash.

The incident led to the arrest of three people.

A 22-year-old man from St. Catharines, Ont., a 16-year-old boy from Whitby, and a 15-year-old boy from Ajax were arrested and each charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

View image in full screen A housing unit on Fairbairn Street in Peterborough remains cordoned off on May 1, 2024. Tricia Mason/Global News Peterborough

All three are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

It’s the second shooting in less than a week in the city following the fatal shooting of a man on April 26 which led to the arrest of one person that same day.