Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Gunshot victim found in what police call a housing unit takeover in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 10:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Gunshot victim found in what police call housing unit takeover in Peterborough'
Gunshot victim found in what police call housing unit takeover in Peterborough
Three people were arrested following what police are calling a housing unit takeover in Peterborough on April 30. One man was found with a gunshot wound.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people face charges following a shooting in what police are calling a housing unit takeover in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

Around 7 p.m. the Peterborough Police Service say officers were conducting a wellbeing check at an apartment unit at a complex on Fairbairn Street near Parkview Drive. The 36-unit building is owned by the Peterborough Housing Corporation.

Police say that after they knocked on a door, a 24-year-old man came out of an apartment with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was treated by paramedics and later taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they later called up the emergency response team, K9 unit and remotely piloted aircraft system after learning there were more people in the residence.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Area residents were advised to stay in their homes or avoid the area.

Around 10:30 p.m., police reopened the road and lifted the residence order.

Police say they seized 28.5 grams of fentanyl and some cash.

The incident led to the arrest of three people.

A 22-year-old man from St. Catharines, Ont., a 16-year-old boy from Whitby, and a 15-year-old boy from Ajax were arrested and each charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A housing unit on Fairbairn Street in Peterborough remains cordoned off on May 1, 2024. View image in full screen
A housing unit on Fairbairn Street in Peterborough remains cordoned off on May 1, 2024. Tricia Mason/Global News Peterborough

All three are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s the second shooting in less than a week in the city following the fatal shooting of a man on April 26 which led to the arrest of one person that same day.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices