Peterborough police seek suspect after south-end shooting

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are searching for a suspect following a shooting in the city’s south end on Friday.

The Peterborough Police Service say the incident occurred around 5 a.m. at Sunshine Homes property on Crystal Drive. The Peterborough Housing Corporation property consists of 110 units among 12 buildings. It’s not yet known if the shooting occurred inside a building.

Police have closed off access to Crystal Drive in the area of Otonabee Drive and Bensfort Road area.

Nearby St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School and Otonabee Valley Public School are currently under a hold and secure. Staff report all students are safe.

Police use the K9 unit to help look for a shooting suspect in the Crystal Drive area.

No details have been provided on any injuries.

Area residents are advised to stay in their homes. Other residents are asked to avoid the area as officers continue the search.

“The suspect is still outstanding and may be in possession of a firearm,” police stated at 7:50 a.m.

More to come