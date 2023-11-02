Housing unit ‘takeover’ investigation in Lindsay leads to 1 arrest, firearm seized

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces firearm and other charges following the search of a housing unit in Lindsay on Wednesday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers launched an investigation into a reported housing unit takeover in the area of Williams Street North and Bond Street.

Police determined a resident was being held against their will.

With the help of the OPP’s tactics and rescue unit, police conducted a search warrant at the residence where they seized a firearm and arrested one person.

Bradley Hicks, 40, of Lindsay, was charged with forcible confinement, pointing a firearm, using an imitation firearm while committing an offence, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, failing to comply with a release order, and three counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Thursday, police said.