Crime

Housing unit ‘takeover’ investigation in Lindsay leads to 1 arrest, firearm seized

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 12:48 pm
A firearm seized following an incident at a residence in Lindsay, Ont. View image in full screen
A firearm seized following an incident at a residence in Lindsay, Ont. Kawartha Lakes Police Service
A Lindsay, Ont., man faces firearm and other charges following the search of a housing unit in Lindsay on Wednesday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers launched an investigation into a reported housing unit takeover in the area of Williams Street North and Bond Street.

Police determined a resident was being held against their will.

With the help of the OPP’s tactics and rescue unit, police conducted a search warrant at the residence where they seized a firearm and arrested one person.

Bradley Hicks, 40, of Lindsay, was charged with forcible confinement, pointing a firearm, using an imitation firearm while committing an offence, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, failing to comply with a release order, and three counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Thursday, police said.

