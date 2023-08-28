Cobourg man charged with forcible confinement, assault

See more sharing options

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces forcible confinement and other charges following an investigation.

The Cobourg Police Service says officers launched an initial investigation into a report of an assault and uttering threats.

Police say the investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued.

On Sunday, officers located and arrested the suspect. A 38-year-old man from Cobourg was charged with forcible confinement, uttering threats, assault and failure to attend court.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Sept. 27, police said.