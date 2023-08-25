1 arrested for attempted murder, 2 more sought following shooting in Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

One man has been arrested for attempted murder and two others are wanted for a similar charge following a shooting in the West Beach area of Cobourg, Ont., earlier this month.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 16, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the south end of Hibernia Street near a homeless tent encampment.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the extensive eight-day investigation led to search warrants being executed at two residences and a vehicle in the Durham region. One suspect was arrested at his home without incident. Two other individuals are still wanted in connection with the incident.

Kersi Buakasa, 19, of Durham Region, was charged with attempted murder using a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, being an occupant of a vehicle knowing there was a firearm and three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl, cocaine and meth).

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Friday.

Elijah Kerridge-Lall is wanted for attempted murder with a firearm.

View image in full screen Alearen Stewart, 18, is wanted for attempted murder with a firearm.

Police say arrest warrants have been issued for Elijah Kerridge-Lall, 21, and Alearen Stewart, 18, who are both wanted for attempted murder with a firearm and other firearm-related charges. Both men are considered armed and are known to frequent the GTA and Northumberland County.

Story continues below advertisement

Police note Kerridge-Lall is currently on a court release for attempted murder charges involving a firearm and was supposed to be on house arrest as part of his conditions but was not at his residence when police executed a search warrant.

Kerridge-Lall is described as five feet eight inches tall and 130 pounds. Stewart is six feet tall and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds.

Police say anyone with information is asked to contact them at 905-372-6821 or via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or stopcrimehere.ca.

Cobourg police say their investigation involved the Durham Regional Police Service, the Port Hope Police Service and the Peterborough Police Service.