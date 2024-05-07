Man arrested after attempting to shoot pastor during livestream sermon

Send this page to someone via email

A pastor in Pennsylvania narrowly escaped being shot during his sermon on Sunday afternoon when an attacker aimed and pulled the trigger of a handgun that subsequently jammed.

Rev. Glenn Germany of the Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock, Penn. told Good Morning America it was “a miracle of God” that the gun did not fire.

The gunman, identified by police as 26-year-old Bernard Junior Polite, was captured in a livestream video as he walked calmly toward the church’s pulpit and aimed his weapon at Germany.

As Germany ducked from the weapon, Polite was tackled by church deacon Clarence McCallister, who jumped a railing to reach him. Together, Germany and McCallister can be seen in the video footage as they wrestle the handgun from Polite.

Polite was arrested at the church after being disarmed. Allegheny County police said he lives near the Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church, in a home where authorities discovered the body of 56-year-old Derek Polite, dead of a gunshot wound. Police have not yet specified the relationship between the two men.

Germany said Polite, who is not a member of his congregation, entered and left the church several times during the service.

“I didn’t have any time to think, it was just reaction, ” Germany told GMA of when he saw the firearm. “That bullet had a name on it.”

He called McCallister’s decision to tackle the gunman “an act of heroism.”

Germany said he had never met Polite previously.

Police have charged Polite with attempted criminal homicide, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated assault. Authorities are still investigating any connections between Polite and the man who was found dead in his home.

Attempted Homicide, Allegheny County, PA. pic.twitter.com/cuokwQ524h — Troopers Gagliardi and Barnhart (@PSPTroopBPIO) May 5, 2024

ABC News reported Polite confessed to attempting to shoot Germany. In the criminal complaint, police said Polite recalled hearing music coming from inside the church before he decided to enter. He said he attempted to shoot Germany because he was hearing voices and “God made me do it.”

Germany told the local news outlet WPXI he does not feel any ill will toward Polite, who he said smiled at him before aiming the gun.

“He actually apologized to me,” Germany said. “I told him that ‘I forgive you and want you to know I love you,’ but yes, I definitely forgave him.”

The pastor said he will not let this incident change his church’s open-door policy.

Polite was denied bail. He is being held at Allegheny County Jail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 13.