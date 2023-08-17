Cobourg police investigate reports of gunshots near tent encampment

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured following reports of shots fired in the southwest end of Cobourg, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., the Cobourg Police Service says officers responded to reports of “possible gunshots” in the West Beach area

Officers were near the scene of a homeless encampment on Hibernia Street near the west-side pier. The area was cordoned off as police investigated.

Police did not report any arrests or reports of a weapon located.

“At this time it is believed that there is no risk to public safety,” police stated around 8 p.m.

Police say anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact them at 905-372-6821 or via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or stopcrimehere.ca.