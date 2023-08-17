Cobourg police investigate reports of gunshots near tent encampment

No one was injured following reports of shots fired in the southwest end of Cobourg, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4:45 p.m., the Cobourg Police Service says officers responded to reports of “possible gunshots” in the West Beach area
Officers were near the scene of a homeless encampment on Hibernia Street near the west-side pier. The area was cordoned off as police investigated.
Police did not report any arrests or reports of a weapon located.
“At this time it is believed that there is no risk to public safety,” police stated around 8 p.m.
Police say anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact them at 905-372-6821 or via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or stopcrimehere.ca.
