Crime

Cobourg police investigate reports of gunshots near tent encampment

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 7:56 pm
Police in Cobourg, Ont., investigated reports of gunshots near a tent encampment on Aug. 16, 2023. File
No one was injured following reports of shots fired in the southwest end of Cobourg, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., the Cobourg Police Service says officers responded to reports of “possible gunshots” in the West Beach area

Officers were near the scene of a homeless encampment on Hibernia Street near the west-side pier.  The area was cordoned off as police investigated.

Police did not report any arrests or reports of a weapon located.

“At this time it is believed that there is no risk to public safety,” police stated around 8 p.m.

Trending Now

Police say anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact them at 905-372-6821 or via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or stopcrimehere.ca.

