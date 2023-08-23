Menu

Crime

Firearm seizure during forcible confinement incident in Trent Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 3:36 pm
A loaded firearm seized during an incident with a man in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, Ont., on Aug. 22, 2023. View image in full screen
A loaded firearm seized during an incident with a man in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, Ont., on Aug. 22, 2023. Peterborough County OPP
A York Region, Ont., man faces firearm, forcible confinement and other charges following an incident north of Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 8:15 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call related to an “ongoing situation” in the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

Witnesses reported a heavy police presence along Nichols Cove Road, about 15 kilometres northwest of the village of Buckhorn.

Police say members of the emergency response team and tactics and rescue unit were also deployed to the area. After a “brief period,” a man exited a building and was taken into custody without incident.

Police say a search of the property led to the seizure of a handgun.

A 41-year-old man from East Gwillimbury, Ont., was arrested and charged with three counts of forcible confinement, one count of assault, five firearm-related charges (including two counts of possession), and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

The accused was held for bail and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough.

