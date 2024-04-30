Suspect behind bars after woman assaulted in RM of MacDonald, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries and a man in jail after an assault in the Rural Municipality of MacDonald, Man.

On Sunday evening, RCMP said Mounties responded to the attack at a home in the community. Officers said the 48-year-old victim had burn injuries, and the suspect, one year older, was still at the scene.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He faces charges including arson endangering life, aggravated assault and breach of release order, police said.

RCMP said the man and woman know each other.

Authorities continue to investigate.