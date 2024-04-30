Sandy Bay traffic stop leads to cocaine bust as Ontario man charged

A traffic stop in Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation led to a cocaine bust and a man in custody.
Manitoba First Nations Police Service officers pulled the vehicle over just before 9 p.m. Monday and found more than 100 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine. Other items associated with drug trafficking were also found in the vehicle.
Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Sicetus Akhinagba, 26, of Brampton was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.
There were three other people in the car with Akhinagba, but they were released without charges.
More on Crime
- Infant, grandparents killed in Highway 401 crash after police pursuit from LCBO robbery
- Parents of slain Halifax teen grapple with grief, anger: ‘No one listened’
- London sword attack: 14-year-old killed, 4 injured by man on stabbing spree
- Trump faces jail threat as judge fines him for breaking gag order during trial
Comments