Sandy Bay traffic stop leads to cocaine bust as Ontario man charged

A traffic stop in Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation led to a cocaine bust and a man in custody.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service officers pulled the vehicle over just before 9 p.m. Monday and found more than 100 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine. Other items associated with drug trafficking were also found in the vehicle.

Sicetus Akhinagba, 26, of Brampton was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

There were three other people in the car with Akhinagba, but they were released without charges.