National

Crime

Sandy Bay traffic stop leads to cocaine bust as Ontario man charged

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 11:37 pm
1 min read
More than 100 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine was seized during a traffic stop in Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation. View image in full screen
More than 100 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine was seized during a traffic stop in Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation. Manitoba First Nations Police Service
A traffic stop in Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation led to a cocaine bust and a man in custody.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service officers pulled the vehicle over just before 9 p.m. Monday and found more than 100 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine. Other items associated with drug trafficking were also found in the vehicle.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Sicetus Akhinagba, 26, of Brampton was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

There were three other people in the car with Akhinagba, but they were released without charges.

