Regina police lay charges connected to accidental shooting incident between officers

Eight people are facing charges of forcible confinement and assault after an incident which saw one Regina cop inadvertently shoot another officer last week.
An assault investigation led police to a home in Regina’s north central neighbourhood Friday morning, where a search warrant was executed, according to police.
During the search warrant, there was an accidental discharge of a firearm. The officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The eight arrested range in age from 18 to 47, and all made a court appearance Monday.
Three men and five women were jointly charged with forcible confinement and assault with a weapon. One of the men is additionally charged with aggravated assault.
The eight accused all made their first court appearances on their charges Monday morning in Regina provincial court.
The Saskatchewan Serious incident Response Team, an independent, civilian-led unit responsible for investigating serious incidents involving police officers in Saskatchewan, is monitoring the investigation.
