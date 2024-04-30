Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police lay charges connected to accidental shooting incident between officers

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 6:57 pm
1 min read
Regina police say eight people were arrested in an incident that involved an officer being inadvertently shot by another officer last week.
Regina police say eight people were arrested in an incident that involved an officer being inadvertently shot by another officer last week. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Eight people are facing charges of forcible confinement and assault after an incident which saw one Regina cop inadvertently shoot another officer last week.

An assault investigation led police to a home in Regina’s north central neighbourhood Friday morning, where a search warrant was executed, according to police.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

During the search warrant, there was an accidental discharge of a firearm. The officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The eight arrested range in age from 18 to 47, and all made a court appearance Monday.

Three men and five women were jointly charged with forcible confinement and assault with a weapon. One of the men is additionally charged with aggravated assault.

Trending Now

The eight accused all made their first court appearances on their charges Monday morning in Regina provincial court.

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatchewan Serious incident Response Team, an independent, civilian-led unit responsible for investigating serious incidents involving police officers in Saskatchewan, is monitoring the investigation.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices