Cobourg man faces voyeurism charge after photos taken up customer’s skirt: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces a voyeurism charge following an incident at a northwest-end business last week.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, on Aug. 16, officers attended the business regarding video captured on a closed-circuit television system (CCTV). Police say the video showed a man using a cellphone to take photographs up a female customer’s skirt.

The investigation led to the identity of the suspect, who was located and arrested on Sunday.

The 28-year-old man from Cobourg was charged with voyeurism and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in court in Cobourg.