Cobourg man faces voyeurism charge after photos taken up customer’s skirt: police

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces a voyeurism charge following an incident at a northwest-end business last week.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, on Aug. 16, officers attended the business regarding video captured on a closed-circuit television system (CCTV). Police say the video showed a man using a cellphone to take photographs up a female customer’s skirt.
The investigation led to the identity of the suspect, who was located and arrested on Sunday.
The 28-year-old man from Cobourg was charged with voyeurism and failure to comply with a probation order.
He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in court in Cobourg.
