Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cobourg man faces voyeurism charge after photos taken up customer’s skirt: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 12:44 pm
Police in Cobourg, Ont., arrested a man following an investigation into voyeurism at a business on Aug. 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Cobourg, Ont., arrested a man following an investigation into voyeurism at a business on Aug. 16, 2023. File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces a voyeurism charge following an incident at a northwest-end business last week.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, on Aug. 16, officers attended the business regarding video captured on a closed-circuit television system (CCTV). Police say the video showed a man using a cellphone to take photographs up a female customer’s skirt.

The investigation led to the identity of the suspect, who was located and arrested on Sunday.

The 28-year-old man from Cobourg was charged with voyeurism and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in court in Cobourg.

Click to play video: 'Fruitvale, B.C. arena employee suspended over alleged voyeurism'
Fruitvale, B.C. arena employee suspended over alleged voyeurism
Advertisement
Related News
CobourgNorthumberland CountyVoyeurismCCTVCobourg crimeCobourg OntarioCoboug Police Service
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices