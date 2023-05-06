Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police charge man with voyeurism in connection with Toronto changing room incident

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 6, 2023 11:59 am
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have arrested a man and charged him with voyeurism.

Investigators with Toronto police alleged the 38-year-old man was caught attempting to use his phone to see inside a woman’s changing room in the Bloor and Dufferin streets area of Toronto after 6 p.m. on April 28.

Police said a woman was shopping when she went into the changing room to try on clothing.

She spotted a man holding a phone underneath the changing room door, police said.

The woman opened the changing room door and confronted the man, according to police. Officers said he fled the store.

A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged, police announced late on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Authorities make announcement in Toronto on Canada’s most wanted fugitives'
Authorities make announcement in Toronto on Canada’s most wanted fugitives
Related News
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSVoyeurismBloor StreetDufferin Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers