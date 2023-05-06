Police charge man with voyeurism in connection with Toronto changing room incident

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have arrested a man and charged him with voyeurism.

Investigators with Toronto police alleged the 38-year-old man was caught attempting to use his phone to see inside a woman’s changing room in the Bloor and Dufferin streets area of Toronto after 6 p.m. on April 28.

Police said a woman was shopping when she went into the changing room to try on clothing.

She spotted a man holding a phone underneath the changing room door, police said.

The woman opened the changing room door and confronted the man, according to police. Officers said he fled the store.

A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged, police announced late on Friday.

2:45 Authorities make announcement in Toronto on Canada’s most wanted fugitives