Police suspect man filmed woman in change room of Toronto clothing store

Toronto police say they are searching for a man suspected of recording a woman in a store change room.

Police said on Friday at around 6:40 p.m., officers were called to the store in the Bloor and Dufferin streets area for a report of voyeurism.

Investigators said a woman was shopping when she went into the changing room to try on clothing.

She then noticed a man holding a mobile phone underneath the changing room door, police said.

The woman then opened the changing room door and confronted the man who then fled the store, police said.

The man is described as five feet ten inches with a medium build, black hair and clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a red shirt, blue jeans, red shoes, and carrying a reusable shopping bag.